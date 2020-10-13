Dalit Man In TN Made To Fall At Feet After Row Over Baby Goat In Shocking Video; 7 Booked

In yet another shocking case of caste-oppression, a 60-year-old Dalit goatherd was forced to fall on the feet of a dominant-caste repeatedly because one of his goats allegedly had run off into the latter’s herd in Kayathar taluk in Tuticorin district on Sunday. Not only did they make him fall on the feel of dominant Thevar caste man’s feet repeatedly asking for an apology, but the other members present also recorded a video of the incident and posted it on social media platforms.

Seven arrested by Kayathar Police

The incident, which took place on October 8 in Olaikulam village in Kayathar taluk of the district, came to light after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha MP from the Chidambaram constituency, shared the video on Twitter. The Kayathar police officials have arrested seven people (six men and one woman)under various sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The victim, 60- year old Paulraj in a statement said the argument ensued between him and one Sivasangu Thevar after one of his goats allegedly ran into the herd of the latter, which angered him. Sivasangu Thevar, who is also one of the accused in the case called Paulraj names and insulted him using caste names, to which Paulraj allegedly retorted.

Paulraj said that the group insulted him based on his caste and made him fall at Sivasangu Thevar’s feet and apologise and took a video of it. In the video which has gone viral on social media, one can hear the thevar caste members use casteist slurs on Paulraj even as he is forced to fall several times on their feet. The video was shared by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan in a tweet where he highlighted that caste discrimination was common not only in north India but also south India.

The shocking incident of caste discrimination comes to light just days after a photograph of a woman Dalit panchayat president despite being a panchayat president due to her caste, was made to sit on the floor, in Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu had gone viral on social media. The woman panchayat, Rajeswari had alleged this form of mistreatment had been meted out with her ever since she took the position in January this year.

