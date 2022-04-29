In what is a major Republic TV impact on the Army jawan's wife's chain-snatching incident, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) Sylendra Babu took cognizance of the matter and ordered an immediate inquiry.

Tamil Nadu DGP orders probe on chain snatching incident

On Friday, DGP Sylendra Babu informed that a case has been registered at the Jambunathapuram police station and an intensive search operation is underway to recover stolen jewelry and arrest the culprits. The DGP's reaction comes hours after an Indian Army soldier narrated a theft crime and cited concern over the safety of his family.

#BREAKING | REPUBLIC IMPACT: DGP Sylendra Babu has ordered immediate enquiry and investigation into chain snatching incident of Indian Army Soldier's wife in Tamil Naduhttps://t.co/PHbveT2XTJ pic.twitter.com/kPHJ2BtkSt — Republic (@republic) April 29, 2022

In an exclusive interview with Republic media Network, IG-Trichy Range Balakrishnan said, "As soon as the police received the information, the FIR was registered and the investigation was taken up by the Inspector of the concerned area. But when the Army jawan's video was released in the evening, the Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu called regarding the issue and assured the jawan that the action will be taken. The special team has been formed and we have a few suspects. The case will be solved in a day or two".

Army Jawan laments theft of wife's 'mangalsutra' back home in Tamil Nadu

On Thursday, an Indian Army soldier narrated a theft crime inflicted on his spouse, and the same was acknowledged by TN BJP President K Annamalai. The Indian soldier also shared the plight of armed forces servicemen and questioned why his wife is not safe in the country while he is protecting the nation day in and day out, serving in Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai shared the ordeal of the soldier and vouched for redressal and justice. He shared the video of the soldier addressed to the DGP.

The soldier said in the video, "While sleeping, some unknown person snatched my wife's mangalsutra and chain. Merely twice or thrice we (Indian Army soldiers) come home to meet our families. The journey from Kashmir to our home itself takes four days and returning to Kashmir will take an equal number of days. Rest of the days, should we do our duty here? Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu should see this video and immediately catch the culprits and take necessary action against the crime of theft. Thank you. Jai Hind," the soldier concluded.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said that BJP would compensate for the losses and shared, "BJP Tamil Nadu is in the process of tracing our Army personnel’s family. We will compensate his wife for her loss. Our party will follow up on their police case as well! This is the least we could do for our brave jawan who is on the border for us! Jai Hind!" the BJP leader said.

(Image: REPUBLIC)