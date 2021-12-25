TN: Ganja Worth Rs 30 Lakh Seized From House

About 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 30 lakh has been seized from a house at nearby Karambai and four persons arrested in this connection, police said.

Acting on a tip off that the narcotic was kept hidden in the house, a special team, led by two Sub-Inspectors, raided the house and effected the seizure.

One of those arrested was from Odisha, police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)