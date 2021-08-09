TN: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife 2 Days After Wedding, Police Finds Partially Burnt Body

A 20-year-old woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband, whom she had married two days ago. This incident took place in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. According to Madurai Police, the woman's partially burnt body was found near Outer Ring Road in Madurai on Saturday.

While informing that the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, the police officials have said they are currently probing the matter to know how the body was found in a partially burnt state. They further informed that a case has also been registered against the husband for murder. "We are also probing if others are also involved in this crime," the police added. According to the police, Gladys Rani married Jothimani in Madurai on August 2. Rani and Jothimani were apparently in a relationship before being married to each other. On August 4, Jothimani informed Rani's parents that she went out to meet a friend but did not return home. Following this, her parents and husband filed a missing person's complaint. Later on August 7, the police found Rani's partially burnt body.

Stating that Jothimani was acting suspiciously during the probe, the Madurai Police said that the man confessed that he had choked his wife to death upon questioning. Jothimani claimed he married Gladys Rani after several of her relatives threatened to harm him if he didn't marry her as she was four months pregnant, the police said. The police said, " The police said that Jothimani claimed he was "upset" as he believed he was not responsible for his newly married wife's "pregnancy".

Narrating the whole incident, Jothimani said that on August 4, he had told Rani that they were going out and when they reached the Outer Ring Road area in Madurai, he began questioning her about the pregnancy. Informing that this turned into a heated argument, Jothimani said that he lost his temper and allegedly strangled his wife to death. "After returning home, he told everyone that his wife had gone to meet her friend but didn't return. He had even switched off her phone and pretended to search for her, along with her family," the police added.

