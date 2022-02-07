TN: Male Tusker Dies Of Ailment

An elephant was found dead in a highly-decomposed state in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve here, officials said.

The male tusker, around 35 to 40 years old, was found dead in the tiger reserve on Saturday evening, forest officials said.

Officials received information that foul smell was emanating from Sikkarasampalayam forest area near Sathyamangalam. A team of forest officials rushed to the area on Saturday evening and found a highly-decomposed carcass of a male elephant.

A veterinarian visited the spot and examined the dead elephant. The tusker had died due to old age and ailment, he said, adding that it might have died 20 days back.

The veterinarian said there is no foul play in the death of the elephant.

