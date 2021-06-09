TN Records Show 47000 Acres Temple Land Discrepancy Between 1984 & 2020? HC Seeks Clarity

The Madras High Court on Tuesday sought the DMK-led state government's response on the status of over 47,000 acres of temple lands that are missing from the government's records. The Madras HC bench, led by Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice Thamilselvi, was hearing a writ petition that sought temple lands to be retrieved in order to use the income derived from these lands for the maintenance of the temples. Seeking the response of the state government, the Madras HC noted that the policy note for 1984-84 stated the availability of temple lands as 5.25 lakh acres while the same for 2019-20 was just 4.78 lakh acres and sought an explanation on the difference.

Madras HC seeks state's response on 'missing 47,000 acres' of temple land

The Court noted that it appeared prima facie that 47,000 acres were 'missing' when the two policy notes were compared. Directing the state government to take notice on behalf of the HR&CE (Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments) Department and sought replies to be filed by July 5. The HC bench directed the state government to file affidavits with details and survey numbers of the lands mentioned in the policy note of 1984-85 and those in the policy note of 2019-20 in order to know which lands have been excluded from the government's control. Further, the Madras HC noted that it wouldn't be difficult for the HR&CE department to file the counter affidavit as it expected the department to possess the necessary information.

HC turns down plea seeking external audit of Tamil Nadu's temples

A week earlier, the Madras High Court had refused to entertain Isha Foundation founder & mystic Sadhguru's plea seeking an external audit of temples under the Tamil Nadu government and noted that it wasn't urgent. In a PIL filed at the HC on May 1, Sadhguru had sought the constitution of a commission to examine the devolution of shrines to the community. A division bench led by Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Ananthi had refused to allow an audit of the temples citing the ongoing battle against the COVID-198 pandemic and asked Isha Foundation to help the state government in the fight against the pandemic. Further, the HC noted that it would hear the case once normalcy returns as it was hearing only matters related to COVID-19 management in the state at present.

Tamil Nadu government to display details of temples online

Earlier in May, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to display online the details of temples under its management and their assets. The decision was taken after Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu chaired a meeting in which he directed the officials to make the information about the 36,000 odd temples under the Ministry's control public. The move comes as spiritual leader, mystic and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru's Free TN Temples campaign is gaining significant momentum.