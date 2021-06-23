TN SHRC Takes Note Of Ghastly Salem Cop Assault Death; Rs 10 Lakh Aid To Victim's Family

After a 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a policeman in the Salem district, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday took a Suo Motu cognizance of the media reports of the incident and sought a report from the DIG-Salem range within four weeks. On Tuesday, a video from Edapatti went viral on social media where the policeman is seen continuously beating a man until he fell unconscious.

SHRC takes Suo Motu cognizance

"Call for a report from the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Salem range within four weeks," stated SHRC.

SHRC further added that the matter will be listed for further consideration before this commission after four weeks and the report has to be submitted by post without fail. In case of any default, the commission will take stern action.

Tamil Nadu govt provides Compensation

Tamil Nadu Government announced Rs 10 lakh solatium to the family members of Murugesan, who died because of police high-handedness in Salem District.

40-year-old Beaten To Death By Police In Salem

On June 22, Murgugesan a 40-year-old man, was brutally beaten up by police at the Pappanaickenpatti check post. He was travelling to Kallakurichi by bike along with his friends. The police stopped the bike and begin to beat them all. His friends tried to stop the police from beating him as one of the friends captured the video on phone. Due to endless beating by the police, Murugesan fell on the ground unconscious. His wife also said that the police didn't stop until he fainted. He was initially taken to Thumbal Primary Health Centre and later was shifted to Attur government hospital. But, his condition worsened, and then was referred to Salem Government Hospital, where he breathed last on June 23, Wednesday morning. Following his death, Salem police have registered a case against a special sub-inspector of police Periyasamy and arrested him.

Kanimozhi assures strict action

Tamil Nadu DMK MP Kanimozhi took to Twitter and condemned the actions of the police. She added that earlier these kind of incidents were common and most of them were ignored. But, with DMK in power, no more such incidents will be tolerated and strict actions will be taken against them.

"Violence unleashed by the police on civilians must be stopped. People must have a change of mind from the state of mind that existed before May 7th. We have to realize that this is the government for the people led by the DMK", said Kanimozhi.

