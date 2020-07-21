TN State Human Rights Commission Seeks Report Over CCTVs In Police Station

Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to the Home Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of the state seeking a report over a plea that seeks to install CCTVs in all police stations and preserving the recordings for at least a year. This comes at the backdrop of the incidents where victims, P Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their cell phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during a curfew amid COVID-19 lockdown.

The commission has asked them to submit the report within four weeks. Last month, the alleged custodial death case of the father-son in Tuticorin had created much uproar in the state.

TNSHRC Interrogates 7 Arrested Cops Housed In Madurai Prison

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (TNSHRC) on Saturday, have interrogated 10 police personnel who have been arrested in connection to the case, at Madurai jail. The state Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID) have arrested 10 police personnel and has shifted the accused to Madurai Central Prison from Tuticorin district prison due to security reasons. The case has been handed over to the CBI which has begun its probe on Thursday.

CBI takes over probe

On July 9, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Madurai to take over the probe into the death of the father-son duo in the Sathankulam police station on June 19. The 7 member CBI team headed by SP Shukla reached Madurai to commence the investigation into the matter. The total arrests done till date (10) include - an inspector, two sub-inspectors of Sathankulam police station where the father-son duo was allegedly thrashed - have been arrested and charged with murder, remanded to judicial custody.