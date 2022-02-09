'To Wear Hijab A Fundamental Right?': Lawyer Says Karnataka HC To Consider Multiple Issues

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday was hearing a plea over the ban of wearing Hijabs in educational institutes across the state. However, the HC bench during the hearing sought the consent of all parties to refer the matter to a larger bench comprising of the Chief Justice of the High Court. Following this, the Republic Media Network spoke to the petitioner, Advocate Abhishek who stated that the court has taken cognisance of the fact that the matter is a constitutional issue.

"The court has also noticed that even though the issue itself is very small, the question is whether wearing a Hijab is a fundamental right. The court has understood that in answering this small question, a lot of complicated things need to be considered," said Advocate Abhishek.

He remarked that during the hearing, dozens of High Court and Supreme Court judgements were cited. Advocate Abhishek added that the matter has now been referred to a higher bench without granting any interim relief, and further said that passing an interim relief, even though the matter might appear to be an administration matter, might have a "larger bearing" on the constitutional issue.

"If they were to pass an interim order that allows students to go and attend their classes with the Hijabs, it might concede to the fact that it is a fundamental right. The constitutional issue has to be heard by the larger bench, hence it is being referred," he stated.

Speaking on how the case would proceed further, Abhishek has stated that the larger bench will only refer to the constitutional aspects since it is a complicated matter. Moreover, he revealed that though the school has a prescribed uniform, the penalties are not mentioned.

"In the event the students do not have a uniform or a particular article of the uniform available with them at hand. If they do turn up at school, then what is the prescribed penalty? Are they supposed to pay a fine or will they be turned back? The adverse action taken against the students should also be considered," he added.

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Back in January, a few students of a Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a Hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class, approached the District Collector, raising concerns over the incident.

Apart from that, many students also claimed that they were not allowed to speak in Urdu or Arabic languages as a part of the restriction imposed by the college. Following this, several students began demonstrating outside the classroom. The protests have now spread to other district colleges in the state. The college administration had maintained that Hijab was not banned in the college and students are allowed to enter the college wearing a Hijab, however, they cannot wear them inside the classrooms. The controversy has since spilled over into other towns and states.

Image: Republic World/PTI