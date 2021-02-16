Toolkit Case: Shantanu Gets Transit Pre-arrest Bail; Order On Nikita Jacob's Plea Tomorrow

On Tuesday, the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court granted transit anticipatory bail to toolkit case accused Shantanu Muluk for a period of 10 days. Justice Vibha Kankanwadi's order came on Muluk's plea seeking relief on the ground that he had bonafide intentions regarding the farmers' protests against the three farm laws. Argued that the Delhi Police had seized a lot of material from his house without following the due process of law, he maintained that the provisions invoked in the FIR is an attempt to subdue the voice of rightful dissent.

Meanwhile, Justice PD Naik of the Bombay HC will pass the order on advocate Nikita Jacob's bail plea on January 17 after perusing the order passed by the Aurangabad bench in Muluk's case. While Delhi Police's counsel Hiten Venegaokar contended that the HC does not have the power to hear cases outside its jurisdiction for granting anticipatory bail, senior advocate Mihir Desai appearing for Jacob contested this. Moreover, Desai clarified that the toolkit did not support the violence that took place during the tractors' rally on Republic Day. Finally, the police assured that Jacob will not be arrested until the court delivers its order.

Toolkit matter: Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court grants 10-day anticipatory transit bail to Shantanu. — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

Activist Nikita Jacob's transit bail plea: Bombay High Court reserves order on the plea of activist Nikita Jacob, one of the editors of the Toolkit doc. Court reserves order for tomorrow. Delhi Police says no coercive action till then — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

Toolkit row explodes

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The 6-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one.

However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that incriminating material had been retrieved from Jacob's devices. Furthermore, he claimed that Nikita Jacob, Shantanu Muluk and incarcerated activist Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit and attended a Zoom meeting on January 11 organised by pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to discuss the modalities of the action plan for Republic Day.

The senior police official stated, "As soon as the investigation was enough to fetch enough information, a search warrant was obtained on February 9 against Nikita Jacob- one of the editors of the Toolkit Google document. A team headed by the IO of the case reached Mumbai and conducted searches at her house on February 11. After due intimation to the Mumbai Police, two laptops and one I-Phone was found."

