Toolkit Narrative: Misinformation Peddled, Amplified To Attack Govt Via Farmers Protest?

On Thursday, the Republic Media Network exposed the narrative peddled by the toolkit which sought to target the government in the garb of the protests against the farm laws. The toolkit allegedly spoke of religious classification, emphasised on racial profiling and symbolism, celebrated Kashmiri Pandit exodus, spread misinformation about religious-based targeting, demonised the Indian Army, sympathised with terrorists, propagated religious polarization to create hate, tried to keep unrest in Kashmir alive, and run down the development narrative. It frequently used 6 words- Kashmir, genocide, Muslims, Hindu supremacists, persecution and massacre to malign the Indian state.

Read: NSUI Protests For Disha Ravi's Release In Toolkit Probe; Says Centre Flirting With Fascism

Here is a small fact check:

Toolkit narrative: Many protesters reported dead

Fact: Not a single shot was fired. On the other hand, 510 police personnel were injured

Toolkit narrative: 250 million farmers are protesting in India

Fact: A maximum of two milion farmers are protesting against the agrarian laws

Toolkit narrative: Clear contempt of democratic rights

Fact: There is tangible 'Break India' plot undertaken in guise of farm law protests

Toolkit narrative: Farm stir underlines a human rights issue

Fact: Farm laws are about farming produce and not human rights

Toolkit narrative: Kashmiri Muslims are arrested/tortured/raped

Fact: The communal divide being painted is farcical. People in J&K are united and peaceful

Watch the video above for the full expose

Read: Harish Salve Speaks To Arnab Goswami On Foreign Meddling, Toolkit Plot & Action On Terror

Toolkit row explodes

On February 3, Greta Thunberg stirred a row by posting a toolkit for people to help in the agitation against the farm laws. The 6-page document titled 'Ask India Why' consisted of detailed instructions to target the Indian government and a few Indian corporate enterprises, in the garb of the farmers' protest. After the tweet and its contents were highlighted by Republic Media Network, the environmental activist deleted it and posted an updated version of the document which is a toned-down version of the original one. However, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against the authors of the toolkit under Sections 120, 124A, 153, and 153A of the Indian Penal Code.

In connection with this, Disha Ravi was arrested by the Delhi Police on February 13 and was remanded to police custody for 5 days after being produced in front of a magistrate on Sunday. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, Delhi Police Cyber Cell Joint CP Prem Nath revealed that the "action plan" outlined in the toolkit was carried out in Delhi on January 26 resulting in 510 police personnel getting injured. Moreover, he alleged that Shantanu Muluk, Nikita Jacob and Disha Ravi are the creators of the toolkit. He also mentioned that the "action plan" in the toolkit document was executed in a "copycat manner" on January 26 resulting in violence

Claiming that incriminating evidence was also found from Disha's device, he justified the action against the 21-year-old activist citing that Jacob did not cooperate with the police. Additionally, he allayed concerns about the manner of her arrest. According to the senior official, Disha, Shantanu and Nikita Jacob participated in a Zoom meeting organised by pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation on January 11 to shape the modalities for the action plan on Republic Day. Meanwhile, Muluk and Jacob have been granted transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court.

Read: Republic Day Violence: Delhi Police Seek Details On 'toolkit' From Google, Twitter & Zoom