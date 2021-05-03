Top Cop Rashmi Shukla Who Alleged Maha Postings Racket Moves HC Against Action By MVA Govt

Seeking protection from Mumbai police, senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on Monday, moved the Bombay HC demanding that no coercive action be taken against her in the phone tapping case, initiated by the Maharashtra govt. Claiming it to be a 'bogus and frivolous case' Shukla is allegedly facing arrest in the case and the matter is likely to be heard tomorrow. The MVA govt has summoned Shukla for an investigation into illegal phone tapping and the confidential report leak under Section 30 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

Shukla moves Bombay HC seeking protection

On April 28, Mumbai Police summoned Shukla after an FIR was registered against unknown persons for illegal phone tapping and the confidential report leak under Section 30 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Sections 44(b) and 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2008 and Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Posted in Hyderabad on a Central deputation, she was asked to appear before Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Nitin Jadhav at 11 am on Wednesday to record her statement. BJP has slammed the probe stating that 'the government has lost its senses'.

Who is Rashmi Shukla? What has she reported?

The controversy came to the fore when ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis released the letter of Rashmi Shukla, the ex-Commissioner, State Intelligence Department dated August 25, 2020, to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal. As per the letter, Shukla informed Jaiswal that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Stating that the phone numbers of the suspects were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, she stressed that due procedure was followed.

Moreover, she revealed that the aforesaid brokers are in contact with influential people and many police officers and that highly incriminating evidence against a number of individuals in this activity was present - demanding a probe into it. A day later, Jaiswal recommended to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte that the State CID (Crime) Pune should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter, but Kunte denied it. Instead, he accused Shukla of misusing the permission obtained for phone tapping under the Indian Telegram Act adding that all transfers of police officers made between September 2-October 28, 2020 were based on the recommendations of the Police Establishment Board. Observing that no malpractice could be established in the report of the ex-State Intelligence Commissioner's report, Kunte concluded that strict action can be taken against her if it is proven that she leaked the "top secret" letter.