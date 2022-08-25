Top Crypto Exchange Platform Under ED Scanner, 5 Locations Raided In Bengaluru

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, launched a crackdown on a top cryptocurrency exchange in Bengaluru. Republic Media Network's sources revealed that the agency is carrying out raids at five different locations linked to the platform in Karnataka's capital. However, the name of the crypto exchange is yet to be disclosed since the raids are still underway.

ED's crackdown on crypto exchange platforms

Notably, this comes just a few days after ED froze assets worth Rs 370 crores and raided the premises of Yellow Tune Technologies Private Limited in connection with another cryptocurrency case. According to the federal agency's investigations, the said amount was deposited by 23 entities into the company's account held with Crypto Exchange Flipvolt Technologies Pvt Ltd, one of Vauld's customers.

ED has conducted searches at various premises of Yellow Tune Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Bengaluru and has issued an order to freeze the company's bank balances, payment gateway balances & crypto balances of Flipvolt crypto-currency exchange totalling to Rs 370 crores worth of assets pic.twitter.com/0JXJfnwcsq — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

"Lying with Flipvolt Crypto-exchange in the form of Bank and Payment Gateway Balances worth Rs 164.4 Crore and Crypto assets lying in their pool accounts worth Rs 203.26 Crore, are frozen under PMLA, 2002, till complete fund trail is provided by the crypto-exchange", ED said.

Besides, the agency also found that the cryptocurrency purchased was transferred to various unknown foreign wallet addresses. The investigations further revealed that the scam involved Chinese nationals who established a shell company to carry out the transactions.

"These Chinese Nationals left India during December 2020 and later the Bank internet credentials, Digital Signatures of dummy Directors, etc., were shipped abroad and were used by the said Chinese Nationals to launder the proceeds of crime. ED could trace the assets of Yellow Tune to the extent of Rs 2.31 Crore and has issued the freezing order under PMLA", the agency's official statement read.

Notably, as many as 10 cryptocurrency exchanges, including WazirX, are under ED's scanner for money laundering of around Rs 1,000 crore. Recently, the platform's assets worth Rs 64 crore were frozen over the allegations of money laundering to the tune of Rs 67 crore, and raids were conducted on a Director of Zanmai Labs Private Limited associated with the platform.