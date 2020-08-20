Top LeT Commander Killed In Handwara, 4 Terrorists From Top 10 Wanted List Eliminated: DGP

In another massive win for the security forces, three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kreeri, Baramulla on Thursday. The three annihilated terrorists included North Kashmir's biggest commander of LeT, Naseer-u-din Lone, his Pakistani accomplice Usman and local aide Anaitulla, informed J&K DGP Dilbag Singh. After the successful encounter, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the LeT terrorists.

"The 3 terrorists were killed in Kreeri yesterday, Sajjad Lone, another top commander was killed earlier in an encounter. Around 2-3 such groups were functioning here in Handwara. They had also been responsible for an attack on the CRPF where 4 CRPF jawans were killed. Naseer-u-din Lone, who was second in command to Sajjad had undergone training in Pakistan, after which he returned here to carry out such activities. We also have a CCTV video of Naseer attacking 3 CRPF jawans," said Dilbag Singh.

4 out of top 10 wanted list annihilated

According to the J&K DGP, three major operations were conducted over the last 4 days, in which 6 terrorists were wiped out. Out of these 6 terrorists, 4 were part of the top ten list of terrorists in Kashmir. "These operations are commendable and will certainly be a relief for people as Sajjad Haidar radicalised many youths," said J&K DGP Dilbag Singh.

Jammu & Kashmir: Arms & ammunition recovered from the two LeT terrorists, who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Handwara of Kupwara district yesterday. Top LeT Commander Naseer-u-din Lone, who was involved in the killing of CRPF jawans, was among those killed. pic.twitter.com/auX51asChh — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

