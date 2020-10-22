Top MVA Leaders Discuss Names To Replace Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh: Sources

Amid the ongoing TRP scam probe by the Mumbai police, sources report on Thursday, that 3-4 names have been discussed to allegedly replace the Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. Singh has requested more time from the government to allegedly find evidence against Republic TV, as per sources. Sources have reported that a meeting is taking place between top leaders of the Maharashtra government, with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on teleconference, as he has tested COVID positive.

Amid CBI's TRP case FIR, Param Bir Singh under scanner; Maharashtra government panics

Param Bir Singh to be replaced?

Sources state that the top leaders of the three-party coalition government are worried that Singh is besmirching the name of the MVA government. This development comes after sources told Republic TV that Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir and his role may be under the scanner.

The Maharashtra government has already withdrawn its general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe cases in the state, amid the central agency taking over a TRP case registered against unknown individuals, by the UP police.

While the FIR was originally registered at the Hazratganj Police station in Lucknow reportedly on the complaint of an advertising company promoter, the Uttar Pradesh government recommended the transfer of the case to the CBI. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh addressed a press conference defending the state's move saying that 'the agency might be facing political pressure' despite being a 'premier organization' which conducts themselves very professionally. Maharashtra follows Rajasthan, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh in withdrawing general consent to CBI.

TRP Scam: CBI to probe case, registers FIR based on Uttar Pradesh Govt’s recommendation

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested 10 people till date including Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case. While Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead named India Today. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes.

Amid TRP case, Uddhav blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra; withdraws consent

As per a routine audit by BARC-associate Hansa Research Group Private Limited, Bhandari has confessed to the BARC vigilance team that a person named Vinay called him and asked him to approach 5 panel homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours. In spite of this, Mumbai police summoned Republic TV's executive editor- Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, COO, and senior members of the Republic Media Network's Distribution team, asking them to reveal how they accessed the 'Hansa report'. Recently, the state government too admitted to Bombay HC that Republic Media Network is not named in the FIR.

TRP Scam: Mumbai police, Maha govt contradict Param Bir Singh, admit Republic not in FIR