In a shocking development on Monday, many Advocates on Record in the Supreme Court got a threatening call from the UK pertaining to PM Modi's security breach. As per sources, the call contained a pre-recorded message by an unnamed organization that claimed responsibility for blocking the PM's route on January 5. It also warned the SC against hearing a plea seeking an independent inquiry into this matter citing that it was yet to provide "justice" to the victims of the anti-Sikh riots of 1984.

Earlier, Republic TV had accessed a video of terror outfit Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu announcing a reward of $1,00,000 to block PM Modi's rally. Moreover, a secret intelligence note sent by the Centre to the Punjab government too indicated that Pakistan-based pro-Khalistan terrorists wanted to target VIPs in a bid to revive militancy in Punjab. Confirming that top advocates indeed received such a call, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani stressed that the threat cannot be taken lightly.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani remarked, "I think it has been sent to a large number if not all Advocates on Record in the Supreme Court. The Advocates on Record Association should be taking up this matter. It is a fact. More than one Advocate on Record has told me that they had got a chilling threat on a recorded message coming from a UK telephone number threatening the Advocate on Record not to appear in the matter and saying that the Supreme Court should not be hearing the issue that it is presently hearing. They should not hear this matter because no justice has been given to the victims of the Sikh riots of 1984."

"And they are claiming credit for the blocking of the PM's route the other day and security lapse. I don't know how credible it is, I don't know. Maybe this is just a publicity-seeking organization. But the threat is there and no one should ignore it," the Rajya Sabha MP.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on January 5 as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. At present, both the MHA as well as the Charanjit Singh Channi-led government have constituted committees to probe the security lapses.