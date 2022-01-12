Top Supreme Court Advocates Demand NIA Probe Upon Recieving 3rd & 4th Mass Threat Calls

Stressing the seriousness of the matter, Supreme Court lawyers are demanding an appropriate investigation as the advocates have received a fourth set of threat calls, this time from Canada's Ontario. Speaking exclusively to Republic, Senior Advocate KK Manan said that this matter cannot be taken lightly. Meanwhile, another top lawyer, Sidharth Luthra, asked what Delhi Police is doing on the matter. Several top court advocates started getting threat calls after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach matter reached the Supreme Court.

PM security breach aftermath: Senior lawyer KK Manan again demands NIA probe

"I think its a very serious matter and NIA should investigate and inquire on the matter if someone is playing mischief by sitting in India because getting Canadian mobile sim, UK mobile sim, it's not a very big issue but the issue is, its been 4 5 days already since the matter started, what steps have been taken by the NIA? or by the Govt. If we think about the condition of Punjab, a few years ago then this is a very serious matter," added the senior advocate.

#LIVE | 'This is not a matter to be taken lightly': KK Manan, Senior Advocate, talks to Republic TV as more lawyers get threat calls



Ex-Maharashtra standing counsel receives threat call from Canadian number

Nishant Katneshwarkar, former Maharashtra standing counsel, said that he received a call from an international number however he could not pick up but when he inquired about the same to a colleague, he was informed that calls have been received from the same number earlier.

Senior SC lawyer terms such calls 'preposterous'

Expressing shock over such calls, senior lawyer Sidharth Luthra said that 'it is a complete failure of police and intelligence' for not finding out the root of the cause.

Sidharth Luthra also added that such action does not hamper the course of justice:

#LIVE | What is the Delhi police doing? There must be an investigation: Sidharth Luthra, SC advocate, on threat calls to lawyers over PM Security Breach matter



Additionally, Supreme Court Advocates On Record Association (SCAORA) Vice President Manoj Mishra said that even he has received complaints stating calls are coming from Canadian numbers.

'I have informed concerned authority and we are taking matter very seriously,' added SCAORA Vice President.

Lawyers receive third threat call minutes before SC hearing; a fourth shortly after

The latest threat calls were made minutes before the crucial hearing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach proceeded on Wednesday. The call contained a pre-recorded message that warned them against appearing on behalf of the Central government. At least 1,000 anonymous calls were received by lawyers from the UK stating that all judges must refrain from hearing the case regarding PM Modi's security breach. Hours later a fourth call was received.