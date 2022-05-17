Trader attacked, robbed of Rs 50 lakh cash in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 17 (PTI) Some unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked a food grain trader and robbed him of Rs 50 lakh cash in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, police said on Tuesday.

The victim, Narendra Khetrapal (59), suffered head injuries in the attack, which took place in Monday night in Dumartarai locality under Mana police station limits when he was returning home on a scooter after closing his shop, Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said.

Khetrapal was later admitted to a hospital where his condition was reported to be stable, he said.

“As per preliminary information, six to nine men, who were on three motorcycles, waylaid the trader on a road near a school and attacked him with wooden sticks. They then snatched from him two bags containing Rs 50 lakh cash and escaped,” the official said.

After being alerted, a police team rushed to the spot and took the victim to hospital.

The police were examining CCTV footage of the area and conducting checks at various locations to nab the robbers, the official said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he added. PTI TKP GK GK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)