Trader Held With Fake Currency Notes With Rs 1 Lakh Face Value In Thane

A 32-year-old trader has been arrested with fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 1 lakh in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, police said on Thursday.

Thane city police PRO Jaimala Wasave said the trader, Ahmed Nazam Nashikkar, was apprehended from Khadipar locality of the powerloom town on Wednesday night.

The police seized 200 counterfeit currency notes of Rs 500 denomination, having a face value of Rs 1 lakh, from his possession, Wasave said.

A probe was on to find out the source of the counterfeit notes and where the accused was going to use them, the PRO added.

