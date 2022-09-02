Tree Felling For Road Project In Kerala Leaves Hundreds Of Protected Birds Crushed; WATCH

A case has been registered by Kerala Forest Department under the Wildlife Protection Act after several birds were killed at VK Padi near Edavanna in Malappuram district on Wednesday. The action was taken by the state forest department after a distressing video of a collapsing tree along with hundreds of birds nesting on it went viral on social media. The tree was felled in view of a road widening project in Kerala's Malappuram.

Soon after the incident was reported, the Public Works Department (PWD) has also stepped in, with Minister PA Mohammed Riyas also seeking a report from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The incident came to light after a viral video showed many birds falling to their death after a huge tree was cut down by a JCB bulldozer. In the video, many birds were seen nesting on the tree while it was being chopped off. The JCB driver, the man who cut the tree, and the contractor of the project were taken into custody after the incident was reported.

The video of the incident was shared by a Twitter user, who claims himself to be a passionate weather blogger. Tweeting the video, he said, "As part of a road widening project authorities in Kerala, Malappuram are hastily cutting down trees without even bothering about nesting cormorants and other species."

As part of a road widening project authorities in #Kerala, Malappuram are hastily cutting down trees without even

bothering about nesting cormorants and other species. Heart breaking visuals ☹️ #Wildlife #Savebirds pic.twitter.com/GUXGZK31de — Vizag Weatherman 🇮🇳 (@VizagWeather247) September 2, 2022

Forest officials visited the spot, probe on

While the incident left many social media users and wildlife activists furious, the Kerala forest officials visited the spot and recorded the statement of the local people. Media reports also claimed that a further probe has been launched by the officials in the matter and asserted that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

It is being claimed that the birds who were crushed to death under the branches of the tree that was cut down, belonged to Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act. the birds are being described as protected species and any harmful act against them could result in a punishable offence.