TRF's Terrorist Associate Arrested With Hand Grenade In J&K's Bandipora

As security forces have sounded an alert ahead of Independence Day across Kashmir valley, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army received intelligence-based input regarding the movement of some local terrorists in the area of North Kashmir's Kehnusa village in Bandipora and established a special joint naka to nab him.

An official confirmed to Republic TV about the intelligence-based operation and said that one individual has been arrested and further investigation is going on and a case has been registered at Bandipora Police Station.

During the preliminary investigation, the terrorist revealed that he was affiliated with the banned terrorist outfit 'The Resistance Front' (TRF).

Ahead of Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Rashtriya Rifles have been established at multiple checkpoints across Kashmir valley to foil any nefarious plan of the terrorist's outfits apart from daily patrolling and mock drills.

Cops attached to Bandipora Police Station put up a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) said, "Bandipora Police along with 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd Bn CRPF arrested one terror associate of TRF outfit along with one hand grenade during Naka Checking at Kehnusa Bandipora. Case FIR registered in PS Bandipora and investigation started."