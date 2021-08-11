Trial Court Went On To Comment On My Reputation Even When It Wasn't Required: M J Akbar

The Delhi High on Wednesday sought a response from journalist Priya Ramani over the appeal filed by ex-Union Minister M J Akbar against a trial court order acquitting the female journalist in the defamation case filed by Akbar over her tweets in wake of the #MeToo movement.

A single judge bench of the high court presided by Justice Mukta Gupta issued notice to Ramani and has now posted the matter for further hearing on January 13 next year.

During the course of the initial hearing, Senior Advocates Geeta Luthra and Rajiv Nayyar appearing for Akbar argued, "Milords this is a leave to appeal against the acquittal of accused Priya Ramani in the defamation case filed by me."

"The trial court went on to go into my reputation...there was no need for this," Nayyar argued further.

It was also argued by Ms. Luthra that there were many questions with regards to the admissibility which have not been answered.

The appeal filed by the ex-Union Minister stated that the impugned judgment suffers from grave infirmities, which is apparent from the fact that, while dealing with the present complaint.

"...the Trial Court completely departs from the facts in issue and makes general observations, without addressing the averments made by the Complainant, moreover, while doing so, the Trial Court has not ascribed any reason for disregarding the evidence led by the Complainant, as well as the testimony of the Complainant’s witnesses," the appeal stated.

On February 17 this year, the trial court acquitted Ramani from the criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister and senior journalist M.J. Akbar with her allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey while acquitting Ramani held, "...Court is of the considered view that case of the complainant regarding commission of an offense punishable U/s 500 IPC against the accused Priya Ramani is not proved and she is acquitted for the same."

The judge also said that the Indian women are capable, which paves the way for them to excel, they only require freedom and equality.

"The 'glass ceiling' will not prevent the Indian women as a road lock for their advancement in the society, if the equal opportunity and social protection be given to them, the court said.

The court also said that the victims of the sexual abuse did not even speak a word about abuse for many years because sometimes she herself has no idea that she is a victim of abuse. The victim may keep believing that she is at fault and the victim may live with that shame for years or for decades.

"Most of the women who suffer abuse do not speak up about it or against it for the simple reason “The Shame” or the social stigma attached with the sexual harassment and abuse. The sexual abuse, if committed against a woman, takes away her dignity and her self-confidence, the court noted.

The attack on the character of sex­abuser or offender by a sex abuse victim is the reaction of self defence after the mental trauma suffered by the victim regarding the shame attached with the crime committed against her," the order had said.



"The woman cannot be punished for raising voice against the sex­ abuse on the pretext of criminal complaint of defamation as the right of reputation cannot be protected at the cost of the right of life and dignity of woman as guaranteed in Indian Constitution under article 21," the order said.

Taking note of the rising cases of crime against women, the court said, "It is shameful that the incidents of crime and violence against women are happening in the country where mega epics such as “Mahabarata” and “Ramayana” were written around the theme of respect for women."

While ruling in Ramani's favor, the court had in its order also taken note of the systematic abuse at the workplace due to lack of the mechanism to redress the grievance of sexual harassment at the time of the incident of sexual harassment against Ramani and witness Ghazala Wahab was prior to the issuance of Vishaka Guidelines and their option to not lodge the complaint of sexual harassment due to the social stigma attached with the sexual ­harassment of women.

Senior Advocates Rajiv Nayyar and Geeta Luthra represented the appellant briefed by a team of Karanjawala & Co. led by Mr. Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, and comprising of Vir Sandhu, Rajat Soni, Vivek Suri, Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey and Sidhant Singh, Advocates.