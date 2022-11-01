Last Updated:

Triple Murder Case: SP Leader, His Wife & Mother Shot Dead In Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun

A shocking case of triple murder case has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun where a Samajwadi leader and two of his family members were killed on Monday.

'Triple Murder Case' in UP's Budaun

A former block chief of Samajwadi Party identified as Rakesh Kumar, his wife Sharda Devi, and mother Shanti Devi were shot dead by unidentified assailants at their residence on Monday evening, informed police sources. As per sources, four attackers came on two motorcycles and entered Gupta’s house from the rear door. All three victims were asleep at the time of the incident, the police said.

A case has been registered at the Ushait Police station and a probe has begun. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) O P Singh said, "We received information in the evening about the triple murder in the Satara village under the Ushait police station area. The deceased were murdered in three different rooms of their residence. According to initial findings, the victims' relatives have suspected political rivalry as we are trying to talk to them. Stern action will be taken against the culprits."

(More details are awaited)

