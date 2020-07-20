Tripura CM Biplab Deb Makes appalling Comparison Between Punjab, Haryana & Bengal People

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday made highly controversial remarks at an event where he drew a comparison between people of Punjab and Haryana with Bengalis. Addressing a conference of the Tripura Electronic Media Society at Agartala, he appallingly said the Punjabis and Haryanvis are physically strong but have "dull brains" whereas nobody can beat the "wit and the brain of a Bengali."

'You cannot defeat them by strength...'

"If you talk about people of Punjab, the Punjabi Sardar is not afraid of anyone. Their brains are dull but physically they are very strong. You cannot defeat them by strength, but with the help of the brain. In Haryana, you have the Jats. They also have limited brains but are physically well built. Now, speaking about Bengal and Bengalis, it is said that in this world Bengalis are known for wit. Nobody can beat the wit and the brain of a Bengali.," the CM said.

'Civil engineers should join civil services'

Last year, Deb made controversial remarks by terming those who don't accept Hindi as a national language as ones who do not love the country. According to reports, in 2018, Biplab Kumar Deb had also stated that civil engineers are better suited to serve in civil services than mechanical engineers.

Deb was speaking at an event at the Prajna Bhavan, Agartala. He said, "After pursuing mechanical engineering, one should not go for civil services. Instead, civil engineers should join civil services as they have the knowledge and experience to help build administration and society.”

Nails of my govt's critics should be pulled out

In a video that had gone viral on social media, Biplab Deb was heard saying that nails of his government's critics should be pulled out. Comparing his government to a bottle gourd that gets rotten due to repeated digging of nails, Biplab said that he will not allow this to happen with his government.

"If someone pierces or interferes, his nails should be pulled out. No one can touch my government,” Biplab is heard saying in a video shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb says, "Mere sarkaar mein aisa nahin hona chahiye ki koi bhi usme ungli maar de, nakhoon laga de. Jinhone nakhoon lagaya, uska nakhoon kaat lena chahiye" pic.twitter.com/bht51upsmX — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2018

