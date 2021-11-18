Tripura Chit Fund Scam: HC Directs State To Appoint Special Prosecutors

A Tripura High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice SG Chattopadhyay has asked the state government to appoint special public prosecutors for the proceedings on cases of the Tripura Chit Fund scam. The Court passed directives to the government so that deposits of the investors could be returned. The court said, "This Court is of the considered view that the government should appoint special prosecution counsel to chase up the charge sheet submitted by the SIT, since, we are of the considered view that specially appointed counsel would be less burdened with work and would have more time and interest to prosecute the charge sheet submitted."

The court continued, "Accordingly, we direct that necessary numbers of counsel may be appointed in various Courts where all the charge sheets have been submitted by the SIT within a period of two weeks from today. They shall, in turn, submit weekly reports to the head of the SIT which shall ensure that all necessary steps as required from the prosecution are taken up at an early date.”

The Court released the order after studying the developments in the cases of the alleged scam. The state government informed the Court that investigation in 71 cases has been concluded by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) and the charge sheets have been filed against 480 accused people for the case. The order read, "This Court was also informed by the government advocate that actions were initiated before the learned Special Judges of the Special Courts seeking attachment of properties of the Companies and the Directors. The High Court also directed the state to make enough publicity of the authorities where the depositors can make their appeals for their deposits.”

Tripura High Court: The government of India should intervene to take action

The Division Bench said that the government of India, the IG level officer and the head of the Special Investigation Team must take appropriate steps to close the case. The order said, "We direct that the steps for attachment of the properties of the accused need be taken up at the earliest and we call upon the special judges of the special courts also to take up these issues with the due urgency that the matter deserves. Further reports on the status of the prosecution may be filed prior to the next date.”

(with ANI inputs)