Tripura court grants ATS six-day transit remand of Arshad

Agartala, Mar 2 (PTI) A court in Tripura's Sepahijala district has granted the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), Lucknow six days transit remand of Arshad Miah (20) alias Bapan, who was arrested from Putia locality in the district.

Based on specific inputs, an ATS team landed at Sonamura on Monday. "A special raid was conducted in the house of Jamal Haq at Putia under Kalamchoura police station on Monday night with the help of local police. In course of the operation, Arshad was apprehended by the ATS and produced before the District Court on Tuesday '', said Officer in Charge of Kalamchoura police station, Bishnupada Bhowmik said on Wednesday.

After hearing the case, the District and Sessions Court granted the ATS plea of six-day transit remand of Arshad to take him to Lucknow for investigation of the case pending against him, said Assistant Public Prosecutor Manna Sen on Wednesday.

Sen said the team left Sonamura for Lucknow on Tuesday night with the accused person.

“Arshad was assisting Bangladeshi people to take shelter in Sonamura by forging Indian documents. Arshad is also accused of human trafficking ...", he added. PTI PS RG RG

