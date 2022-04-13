Tripura HC Acquits Man Accused Of Molesting Minor; 'Touching Hands Is Not Sexual Assault'

Tripura High Court judge Arindamn Lodha, while hearing a sexual assault case, ruled that touching the hands of a minor without any intention to molest will not attract charges of sexual assault. Stating that Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) is not met with, in the case at hand, the Tripura HC judge acquitted the accused male charged with molesting a minor girl.

"After careful perusal of the record, it is found that the offence under Section 8 of the POCSO Act has not been established beyond a reasonable doubt. The prosecution witnesses including the victim have not specifically stated anything that there was any intention of the accused to molest her. However, though she stated that the accused had touched her hand, in this situation, in my opinion, the ingredients of Section 8 have not been fulfilled and the conviction and sentence under the said provision stand quashed and set aside," the Tripura HC's order read.

While the order is similar to the controversial Bombay HC's (Nagpur Bench) skin-to-skin judgement which was subsequently quashed by the Supreme Court, experts have pointed out the legal lacunae in Justice Lodha's interpretation of laws. Challenging such laxity in judgements while dealing with sexual assault cases of minors that may translate into legal loopholes, and the acquittal of alleged harassers who function within these unclear definitions in law, experts have said the order failed to act as a deterrent to potential criminal minds.

In the case at hand, the single bench was hearing a plea filed by the accused challenging the orders of a special court that convicted him of sexual assault and trespassing. The accused was awarded three years of rigorous punishment under charges of sexual assault and a year's jail term.

The minor's mother had reportedly filed an FIR against the acquitted stating that on 30 December 2017, the accused entered her property, molested her daughter and attempted to rape her. She mentioned that she had rushed to the girl child only after she had heard her squeal and cry. However, the judge maintained that the material on record could not suffice for a sexual assault case.

While stating that 'proportionate' and 'appropriate' punishment must be awarded to the man, the Tripura HC judge noted, "I modify the sentence of one year under charges of 448 of IPC to the extent of a fine. He (accused) has to pay Rs 10,000 within six months."

He further said that the fine collected from the accused shall be handed over to the minor girl as compensation.

It may be noted the laid back approach of the judiciary contrasts with a special court's order on April 12 which held that rape crime is worse than murder and that it 'destroys the soul' of a survivor. And while doing so, the court had awarded 10 years of rigorous punishment to the accused of gang-rape of a minor of unsound mind.