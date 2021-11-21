Tripura HC Passes Strict Orders Against Animal Cruelty; Bans Illegal Slaughtering, Shops

The High Court of Tripura has released two orders against animal cruelty after hearing public interest litigations regarding the slaughtering of animals and unauthorised pet shops or breeders. The initial order came on November 9 as the bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice SG Chattopadhyay took strong exceptions to the illegal sale of animal meat and open slaughtering of animals in Tripura.

The PIL was filed by advocate Ankan Tilak Paul representing Arijit Bhowmik and after hearing the arguments, the Court directed Agartala Municipal Corporation Authorities to strictly stop open slaughtering animals and fish.

The court said, "Learned counsel for the petitioner further drew the Court's attention to an additional affidavit where he has pressed that illegal slaughtering and sale of animal products such as meat as well as fish is happening on the footpath of Agartala Municipal Corporation at various locations without a license." The court further added, “Counsel for the Agartala Municipal Corporation further states that there is a place for the sale of meat within the Municipal market where licenses have been granted and he submits that if persons seek licenses from the concerned Municipal Corporation, the Municipal Corporation may verify the said situation and grant such licenses where permissible."

High court: Surprised to know that one authority found 12 unlicensed pet shops

The court continued, "However, we find from the allegations made by the petitioner in the affidavit that rampant illegal sale of meat as well as poultry and fish is happening throughout Agartala. Therefore, we direct the Agartala Municipal Corporation and its enforcement wing to upraise all such vendors throughout Agartala to move to locations where permission may be considered by Municipal Corporation and to carry out the trade-in a manner that is hygienic, sanitary as well as appropriate for human consumption. Such exercise is carried out forthwith and action is immediately initiated to stop.” The court was also appalled to be informed that the petitioner found 12 pet shops and breeding centres as unlicensed.

"This court records its surprise that once the authority has found the 12 (twelve) pet shops and breeding centres as being unlicensed, they were statutorily required to act in accordance with law and direct immediate closure of all such activities which cannot be carried out without the necessary licence," the court said.

(with ANI inputs)