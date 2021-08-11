Tripura Police Register FIR Against Abhishek Banerjee, 5 Others For 'misbehaviour'

The Tripura police on Wednesday filed an FIR against All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Abhishek Banerjee for allegedly misbehaving with Additional SP and SDPO Khowai, and preventing them from discharging their duty. Five other leaders who have also been booked include Dola Sen, Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, Subal Bhowmik, and Sri Prakash Das. Earlier, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had intervened in a police matter after 14 TMC members were arrested for violating COVID restrictions by travelling after 7 pm when a night curfew comes into effect.

Tripura Police has registered FIR against TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Dola Sen, Bratya Basu, Kunal Ghosh, Subal Bhowmik and Sri Prakash Das for allegedly misbehaving with Additional SP and SDPO Khowai and preventing them from discharging their duty — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2021

Abhishek Banerjee lashes at Tripura CM

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee lashed out at CM Biplab Deb stating that all of BJP's resources will fall short in Tripura. 14 TMC leaders were arrested in Tripura's Khowai district on Sunday for "violating COVID norms", including those injured in an alleged attack by BJP workers the previous day. Banerjee along with other party leaders visited Khowai amid tight security arrangements.

Meanwhile, TMC Tripura unit Spokesperson Ashish Lal Singh said that party leaders including him, Debangshu Bhattacharya, Tania Poddar, Sudip Raha, and Jaya Dutta were among those arrested. Raha and Dutta had sustained injuries when their vehicle was allegedly attacked by BJP workers at Ambassa in Dhalai district on Saturday. Banerjee had earlier visited Tripura on August 2, when his convoy was also allegedly attacked by BJP workers.

Dilip Ghosh calls Mamata's Tripura allegations 'drama'

Hitting back at Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh termed Banerjee’s allegation against Amit Shah as 'drama' and said she has a habit of doing it.