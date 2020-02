On Tuesday evening, Tripura Police seized sandalwood from a factory along with civil administration and BSF in the capital city of Agartala.

The police broke the lock and obtained 160 bags filled with timber. The police seized around 8,000 kg of sandalwood from the factory. According to the cops, the mill owner did not know about the storage of sandalwood.

Sandalwood is a very common forest product of the State.