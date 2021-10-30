Tripura Violence: Section 144 Imposed In Two Separate Areas After Mosque Vandalisation

Amid the ongoing attacks on minorities in Tripura, Section 144 has been imposed in two separate places in the state following two more incidents of violence. The prohibitory orders were issued for imposing Section 144 in Laxmipur and Kailashahar on Friday after a group of unidentified people vandalised a Kali temple in Tripura's Kubjhar area under Laxmi Gram Panchayat and set the idol on fire.

Meanwhile, in another incident from the Kailashahar area, an ABVP leader was attacked by NSUI and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad workers. The ABVP leader Shibaji Sengupta reportedly went to a spot after he was told that several student leaders of the opposition parties were threatening the students of RKI school in Kailashahar. However, this turned into a heated argument which led to physical assault and attacks. Later, he was stabbed from the backside and was rushed to the nearby hospital. Speaking on the matter, the ABVP leader blamed the police for poor handling of the situation.

Speaking on the same, Unakoti District Magistrate Uttam Kumar Chakma informed that the accused people involved in the attack have been arrested and Section 144 has also been imposed in the area. The situation is now under control, he added. DM Chakma also appealed to the people to abide by the law and stop spreading rumours.

The attackers were reportedly identified as the student leaders of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad and NSUI namely Najmal Hossain, Juber Ahmed, Yahia Khan, and many others. Soon after the incident, security arrangements were also tightened up in the area and the contingents of TSR, CRPF, and other forces were deployed to avoid any other similar incidents.

Meanwhile, vandalisation of the Kali idol came as a repercussion of the recent attacks on minorities and further led to a serious agitation by the Hindu Jagaran Mancha and Hindu Yuva Bahini at the office of the sub-divisional police officer, Kailashahar, Chandan Saha, and demanded the immediate removal of officer-in-charge Partha Munda, as he failed to provide proper security to the temple.

Tripura mosque vandalised

Earlier on Tuesday, in another Hindu-Muslim dispute, a mosque was vandalized in North Tripura's Panisagar subdivision during a rally by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) after which several shops and houses belonging to the minority community were also attacked. During this while, several videos from the violent incidents have already surfaced on social media and the police have reportedly registered a case against some VHP workers.

Section 144 was also imposed in the Panisagar sub-division to ensure law and order in this area. Meanwhile, the VHP rally was carried out against the communal violence that took place in Bangladesh.

