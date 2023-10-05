Trouble For Abu Azmi? I-T Dept searches SP MLA's Properties in ₹160 Cr Tax Evasion Case

The Income Tax Department, on October 5, searched properties linked to Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Abu Azmi in connection with the case of alleged tax evasion worth over Rs 100 crore. Sources say that the case was filed against Vinayak Group, a construction company, which allegedly diverted a part of its profit in the form of unaccounted money to Abu Azmi.

This comes a few months after he was summoned by the Income Tax Department in April earlier this year. The company in question, Vinayak Group, allegedly evaded tax worth Rs 160 crore and Azmi came under the radar after his role in the case came to light.

Trouble for Abu Azmi as I-T Dept searches SP MLA's properties

According to the I-T department, Azmi has a connection to the case through one of the three owners of the Vinayak Group. This owner, Abha Gupta, is the wife of late Ganesh Gupta who was considered a close aide of the SP MLA. Also a Samajwadi Party General Secretary, Gupta used to run his office from Azmi's building in Mumbai's Colaba area.

Having constructed several residential buildings, shopping centres and malls, the Vinayak Group is accused of not disclosing its income of Rs 160 crore earned between 2018 and 2022.

Notably, the Income Tax Dept raided around 30 locations linked to Azmi in Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Kolkata in November, 2022 as well. Besides, the properties associated with Vinayak Group partners Sarvesh Agarwal, Sameer Doshi, and Abha Gupta were also searched by the agency.