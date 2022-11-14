Trouble Grows For TMC Minister Akhil Giri As PIL In Calcutta HC Seeks His Ouster & Arrest

In a key development, a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking action against West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri over his derogatory remarks on President Droupadi Murmu. At present, Giri holds the Independent Charge of the Correctional Administration department in the Mamata Banerjee-led government. Sources told Republic TV that the plea sought a direction for the removal of Giri from the WB Cabinet and his arrest. On Monday, the HC agreed to hear the PIL, sources added. As of now, TMC hasn't taken any action against the Minister.

TMC Minister stokes row

Akhil Giri stoked a massive row on November 11 while addressing a gathering at a village in Nandigram. In a 17-second video clip that went viral, he was heard saying, "They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look"? He made these remarks in the presence of other TMC leaders including state Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja who did not intervene at any juncture. In a statement, the Mamata Banerjee-led party said that it does not endorse such statements.

TMC stated, "We have the utmost respect for Hon'ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Our party strongly condemns the unfortunate remarks made by Akhil Giri and clarifies that we do not condone such statements. In the era of women's empowerment, such misogyny is unacceptable". Outraged at the President's insult, BJP carried out protest rallies across West Bengal and filed a police complaint seeking action against Giri under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.