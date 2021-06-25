Trouble Mounts For Anil Deshmukh As ED Raids His Nagpur Residence In Money Laundering Case

The woes of ex-Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh increased as the ED carried out searches at his residence in Nagpur on Friday. In May, the central agency had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification. The ECIR is based on the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Deshmukh in April. A day earlier, ED recorded the statement of DCP Raju Bhujbal in connection with this case. As per sources, the raid which started early morning is still underway.

Maharashtra: Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur, in connection with an alleged money laundering case.



Charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. After the SC directed the CBI to conduct a preliminary enquiry, Deshmukh stepped down as the Home Minister on moral grounds and was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. It also accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials and thereby exercising undue influence over the performance of official duties by the officials.