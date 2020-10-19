TRP Scam: Mumbai Police, Maha Govt Contradict Param Bir Singh, Admit Republic Not In FIR

In a major development, the Maharashtra government on Monday, has admitted in Bombay High court that Republic Media Network is not named in the FIR in the alleged TRP scam, currently being probed by the Mumbai police. Contradicting Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's claims, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the state government said that the investigation is at a nascent stage and is not against a particular channel, but against the practice of paying money for TRP for commercial gains. Republic TV has moved the Bombay HC seeking to quash the FIR alleging manipulation of TRP ratings, after Singh held a press conference naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema under probe for the alleged 'TRP scam'. This was despite Republic TV not being named in the FIR.

Arguments in HC

Senior Advocate Harish Salve representing Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami pointed out Mumbai police's malafide conduct against the channel, attempt to suppress Republic. Narrating how Singh held a press conference within two days of registering the FIR, Salve said that he mentioned 'chance of involvement of Republic TV'. Responding to Salve, Sibal said that 'There is no mention of Republic in the FIR'.

Moreover, when Justice J Shinde expressed concerns about police interviews to the media on investigations, Sibal assured that 'we will not go to media during the pendency of the investigation'. The HC has issued a notice in the case and asked to submit the investigation papers in a sealed cover. The next hearing has been set for November 5.

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested four people - Fakht Marathi proprietor Shirish Shetty, Box Cinema owner Narayan Sharma, Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case, stated Param Bir Singh. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes.

As per a routine audit by BARC-associate Hansa Research Group Private Limited, Bhandari has confessed to the BARC vigilance team that a person named Vinay called him and asked him to approach 5 panel homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours, which are mentioned in Mumbai police's FIR. In Spite of this, Mumbai police summoned Republic TV's executive editor- Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, COO, and senior members of the Republic Media Network's Distribution team, asking them to reveal how they accessed the 'Hansa report'.

