TRS Leader Bonthu Ram Mohan Blocks Traffic, Celebrates Birthday On Main Road | WATCH

In a shocking display of VVIP arrogance, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leader and Hyderabad ex-Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan blocked traffic to celebrate his birthday on the main road on Tuesday. In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the TRS leader can be seen riding a huge convoy, popping champagne in the middle of the crossroad, and holding up the traffic.

Thereafter, the Hyderabad ex-Mayor goes on to blow handheld crackers, even as vehicles and cars up behind his birthday convoy waiting to pass through. A crane was also especially called to garland B Ram Mohan in the midst of all the chaos and the celebrations held up the traffic on the road for nearly 20 minutes. Notably, the ECIL intersection is considered to be the busiest junction in Hyderabad. So far, the TRS has issued no statement on their leader's shocking behaviour..

BJP adopts resolution against 'corrupt' TRS government

This week, in its national executive meeting, the BJP adopted a statement saying that the TRS government in Telangana has become "a symbol of dynastic and corrupt politics. BJP national vice-president D K Aruna moved the statement on the state of affairs in Telangana which was passed unanimously by the party's national executive which expressed its anguish at the "difficulties" being faced by the people of the state.

Citing the statement at a press briefing, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that the problems of the people of Telangana are continuously rising, from both economic and social perspectives, and the national executive had expressed its anguish over it. On the other hand, Union Minister MP from Telangana G Kishen Reddy alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has not gone to the state secretariat for eight years and only meets AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi. "Owaisi has even access to the bedroom of KCR. They both are looting the state together," alleged Reddy.

