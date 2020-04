Even as the Telangana CM extended the COVID lockdown in the state till May 7, a TRS neta has been caught arguing with the police and defending his son on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The TRS MP's son was stopped by the cops for driving amid the lockdown and blaring a siren following which the politician arrived at the spot and was involved in a heated argument with the police officials. The MP told the police that they could have 'advised' his son instead of stopping him.