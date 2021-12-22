Truck Driver Held In Delhi For Supplying Drugs; 125 Kg Ganja Worth Rs 25 Lakh Seized

A 37-year-old truck driver was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs in the national capital, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Aarif Khan, a resident of Mewat district in Haryana.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap near Tughlakabad village in Govindpuri on Monday and a truck driver was intercepted, a senior police officer said.

When the truck driver tried to escape, the police overpowered him and took him in their custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

During interrogation, Khan disclosed that he has been working for a person in Najafgarh for more than six months. In the first week of December, he went to Bihar with 250 cartons of illicit liquor. He delivered the cartons in Patna and then went to Odisha, the DCP said.

From Odisha, he purchased 125 kg ganja for Rs 25 lakh. It was decided that he would meet a person near Tughlakabad village where he was supposed to hand over the vehicle to him, Pandey said.

The police said they seized 125 kg of ganja from his possession.

