Trucker arrested with 208 kg poppy on highway in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 24 (PTI) The anti narcotics task force of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested a trucker and recovered 208 kg poppy from his vehicle on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

An task force team intercepted the truck on the highway at Purmandal Morh based on specific information that poppy was being carried from Kashmir Valley to Punjab in it.

It was being driven by Mushtaq Ahmed Rather of Anantnag district of south Kashmir, they said.

During search of the truck, the team with the help of a dog squad of the crime branch recovered 208 kg poppy concealed in 13 plastic bags underneath boxes of fresh fruits, they said. Rather has been arrested and a case registered, they said. PTI AB SMN SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)