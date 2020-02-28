'We Are Trying To Bring Every Culprit To Justice,' Assures New Delhi Police Commissioner

The newly appointed Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Friday said that a total of 100 cases have been registered in the Delhi violence. He also said that the culprits who participated in the riots must be punished. Amid Delhi violence, IPS officer SN Shrivastava who was made Special Commissioner (Law and Order) by the Home Ministry has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner.

Speaking to the media, Shrivastava said, "For 60 hours, there was no untoward incident. We have taken security arrangements for Friday prayers. We had taken peace march and interaction programmes, our officers spoke to people. People want peace. They appreciated the police work. There is peace right now. We are heading to normalcy."

"So far, we have registered more than 100 cases of riots and murders. There are two SIT's formed. I won't speak on one particular case. Whoever is the culprit and has participated in riots, should be punished. We are trying to bring every culprit to justice and we are working on it."

Further talking about the Ankit Mishra murder case he said, "That was a very bad case. It was a very gruesome murder of a young officer. We are giving equal weightage to all other cases, especially the heinous ones."

"We had made and appel yesterday any video footage through media channel or any video which will be important for the investigation they can bring it to our notice. As I said, whatever I say should be backed with evidence. Once we achieve progress in the investigation, details will be shared," he added.

Lastly, speaking about his appointment he said, "Looking forward to it, I think in a positive way. My main objective is that people should have a sense of security. We will have a helpful attitude." Shrivastava is a 1985-batch officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory or AGMUT cadre and would take charge on March 1. He would take charge from incumbent Amulya Patnaik whose tenure ends on February 29, 2020, after being extended for a month.

The Delhi Violence

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and one DCP was left injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. On Wednesday, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer was found dead in Delhi's Chand Bagh amid the heavy stone-pelting in the area. According to recent reports, the death toll for the violence has increased to 39.

The police have filed 48 FIRs and have arrested 514 suspects for questioning so far. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) of the Crime Branch of Delhi Police have been formed to investigate the violence.

The Delhi High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar on Friday issued notices to the Union government, Delhi government and the Delhi police regarding multiple PILs seeking FIR against hate speech given by political leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Waris Pathan, Amanatullah Khan, and other political leaders.

