Trying To Nab Accused, Policemen Pelted With Stones In UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A police team was pelted with stones on Saturday after it visited Khanpur village here following a complaint of an alleged assault on a woman by her husband and in-laws, police said.

The woman filed a complaint with the police alleging assault on her by her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law, they said.

A case was registered and a police team went to the village to nab the accused, Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said.

However, policemen were misbehaved and pelted with stones by the accused, he said. PTI COR AQS AQS