Last Updated:

Trying To Nab Accused, Policemen Pelted With Stones In UP's Bulandshahr

A police team was pelted with stones on Saturday after it visited Khanpur village here following a complaint of an alleged assault on a woman by her husband and in-laws.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Uttar Pradesh

Image: PTI/Representative


Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A police team was pelted with stones on Saturday after it visited Khanpur village here following a complaint of an alleged assault on a woman by her husband and in-laws, police said.

The woman filed a complaint with the police alleging assault on her by her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law, they said.

A case was registered and a police team went to the village to nab the accused, Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said.

However, policemen were misbehaved and pelted with stones by the accused, he said. PTI COR AQS AQS

READ | Tremors in Uttar Pradesh's politics as HC quashes OBC order: Possible factor in 2024 polls?
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Bulldozer razes shops outside Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow
READ | Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad jail bags 5-star FSSAI rating for food quality
READ | Uttar Pradesh: Cross-border narcotics gang busted, 7 kg charas seized
READ | 2 students among 4 injured in firing at university in Rohtak; probe is on, confirm police

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT