'Tukde Tukde Gang Cannot Do Anything To This Country': Sri Sri Ravi Shankar In Delhi

On Sunday, Spiritual Guru and founder of Art of Living Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visited the violence-hit areas of North-east Delhi to visit the bereaved families. After his visit, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar spoke about how even after the attempt to instigate the riots, the two communities still stood by each other.

'Tukde tukde gang cannot do anything'

"India's fabric is such that no one can break it. This tukde-tukde gang cannot do anything to this country. Even after the riots, people from both communities have been helping each other, they always have. There is a sense of humanism and belongingness. In such a situation building trust and faith is important," said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. "Yes some people are pained, we have to address that but people need to come together to offer them sympathy to get them out of this trauma," he added.

Speaking on the involvement of political leaders in the violence, Sri Ravi Shankar spoke about how it was important to identify 'anti-social elements' who threatened to damage the fabric of the nation. "It is extremely important to identify anti-social elements and to get them strictly punished. We need to be very much aware of such elements of this society who cause damage to the country," he said.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits NE Delhi

Appealing for peace and brotherhood, spiritual guru and Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday visited the victims in the riot-hit areas of North-East Delhi. After visiting victims in Delhi's Bramhapuri, the spiritual leader said that the entire community must come together to aid the victims as the government was doing its part. He added that he would be visiting other riot-hit places too.

"Everyone must come together nd heal the wounds of the riots. The government is doing its job, now the common people must come together and work," he said to reporters.

