Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: 4 Cops Arrested And Charged For Murder Of Jayaraj And Bennicks

In a significant development in the Tuticorin custodial deaths, four police officials have been arrested and charged for the murder of the father and son Jeyaraj and Bennicks. Inspector of Sathankulam police station Sridhar has also been arrested by CB-CID police, he is been booked under charges of murder and tampering the evidence in the case. The latter and fourth police official's name was not added in the FIR initially but was added later after an hour of interrogation. Eye-witnesses have claimed that Sridhar was also seen beating both father and son.

The number of arrested were 5, but one of the arrested constables - Muthuraj - has turned witness, and hence will not be remanded. Special Sub-inspector Paulraj (not included in the FIR) has turned approver and is ready to give statements against the other cops

The CB-CID on Wednesday took over the case of custodial deaths of the father and son in Tamil Nadu and had charged two policemen, Sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghuganesh for the murder.

The police had earlier claimed that the father-son duo verbally abused policemen and threatened to hit them. As per the FIR, Sathankulam Head Constable Murugan claimed that the Jeyaraj and Bennicks verbally abused and threatened policemen when they were reminded of the lockdown since their mobile shop was seen open at 9:15 PM on June 19.

However, the claims made by police are in stark contrast to the CCTV footage of the mobile shop around the time when they were arrested, which shows that there was no argument between the duo and the police, with the father - Jayaraj seen walking across the street on being summoned by the police, while Bennicks is seen following shortly.

The Tuticorin custodial death case

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for allegedly violating lockdown rules. The duo was allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Benniks died last Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness last Tuesday.

Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Bennicks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody. The NHRC has also issued notice in the matter.