Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: 7-member CBI Team Arrives In Madurai To Begin Probe

In a significant development in the Tuticorin custodial death case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday reached Madurai to take over the probe into the death of the father-son duo who were brutalised in the Sathankulam police station on June 19. The 7 member CBI team headed by SP Shukla reached Madurai to commence the investigation into the matter.

The CB-CID which has been investigating the matter till now will be submitting all the documents pertaining to the case to the CBI. The CB-CID was put in charge of the investigation after the Madras High court asked them to probe the case till the CBI team arrives.

5 more policemen arrested

Meanwhile, five more policemen, including a sub-inspector, were arrested on Wednesday on murder charges in the Tuticorin custodial torture, taking the total detentions in the case to ten, the Crime Branch-CID said. Last week, five other police personnel, including an inspector and two sub-inspectors, of Sathankulam police station where the father-son duo were allegedly thrashed had been arrested on charges, including murder and remanded to judicial custody.

Tuticorin custodial deaths

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Beniks died on Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on Tuesday.

