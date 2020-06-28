Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Police Inspector On-duty During Alleged Torture Suspended

In a major development in the Tuticorin custodial death, Sathankulam police station Inspector Sridhar has been suspended on Sunday by the Tamil Nadu police department. The inspector was on-duty when the two victims were allegedly tortured, leading to their deaths in custody, as per sources. A father-son duo were allegedly tortured in police custody on June 19, after being remanded for keeping their mobile shop open during the lockdown, leading to their deaths.

On duty police inspector suspended in Tuticorin

Sources add that as of now 4 police officers - including sub-inspectors and constables who were on duty have already been transferred. The inspector was previously put on waitlist and then transferred to another police unit, as per sources. The district collector too has mentioned that all officials on-duty during the alleged torture will be transferred.

What is the Tuticorin custodial death case?

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. As per police, the duo kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition.

Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Beniks died on Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on Tuesday. Moreover, hospital records state that both had multiple marks on the posterior's gluteal region, and Beniks' knee caps were pressed, as per reports. The deceased's kin has claimed that both victims were subjected to excessive torture, verbal and physical humiliation in police custody, which has now been reportedly confirmed by the examining doctor.

Court orders probe

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Friday asked Kovilpatti judicial magistrate to visit Kovilpatti branch jail, photograph administrative and medical records related to the case and CCTV recordings of the jail building. On June 23, more than a thousand people had protested in Sathankulam town in Thoothukudi district over the incident, demanding that police be booked. While the court has postponed the case for June 30, Tamil Nadu CM E Palanisamy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs to their family.

