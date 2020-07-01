Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Republic Accesses Images Of Bloodstains On Police Car Seats

Republic TV on Wednesday accessed crucial evidence which proves that Jayaraj and Bennicks were brutally assaulted in the police lockup from the night of June 19. For instance, bloodstains are visible on the seat of the car in which Jayaraj and Bennicks were taken to the hospital from the Sathankulam police station. Moreover, the pictures accessed by Republic TV show that the bedsheet in which the dead body of Jayaraj was brought to the mortuary also had bloodstains.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID team which started its investigation into the Tuticorin custodial deaths has sealed the entire police station which is a part of the crime scene. However, despite the Madras HC's observation that there was a prima facie evidence against the cops accused of torturing Jayaraj and Bennicks, the Tamil Nadu Police is yet to slap murder charges against them. The CB-CID IG stated that the decision on adding murder charges would be taken after investigation.

Read: NHRC Issues Notice On Tuticorin Custodial Deaths; Rajinikanth Issues First Statement

'The FIR was fabricated'

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on the custodial deaths of Jayaraj and Bennicks, DMK LS MP Kanimozhi on June 29 opined that their deaths were pre-planned. She mentioned that they offered no resistance to the police. Claiming that the entire FIR is fabricated, she cited the Madras HC observation that the Sathankulam Police Station was not cooperating with the judicial magistrate.

Kanimozhi remarked, “This is exactly what the family has been saying right from the beginning- that there was no resistance from the side of Jayaraj and Bennicks when the police called them. And we can clearly see in the footage that the father was arrested and taken away. The son comes back and calls up and most probably, tells his family that the father has been taken away. He follows him to the police station. And over there, he is also taken into custody. I don’t understand why the FIR was fabricated. There was a clear motive. It was pre-planned.”

She added, “When the son was taken into custody, they were brutally beaten and violently attacked. And the father and son died. The entire FIR is fabricated and today, the Madurai bench of the Madras HC has clearly observed that the Sathankulam police station is not cooperating with the judicial magistrate. So, it has asked the Revenue officials to secure all the records. It has also observed that the autopsy report has not been filed yet.”

Read: IPS Association Condemns Tuticorin Custodial Deaths, Calls For 'expeditious' Investigation