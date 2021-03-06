TV Actress Approaches Police Alleging She Was Raped; FIR Lodged In Mumbai

A television actress has approached the police, alleging that she was repeatedly raped on the pretext of marriage. The Mumbai Police has registered a First Information Report under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

TV actress alleges rape

As per ANI, the complaint was lodged at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. The police officials confirmed the news.

"An FIR has been filed under sections 376 (2) (n), 406, 420, 504, 506, 323 and 34 of IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway," an official of Mumbai Police was quoted as saying.

Maharashtra: An FIR registered at Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai, based on a TV actress' statement wherein she alleges that she was raped by the accused on multiple occasions on the pretext of marriage. FIR registered under multiple IPC sections. Police investigation underway. — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2021

Marathi actress files complaint

In another news of an actress approaching the police recently, a Marathi actress filing a complaint alleging that she was assaulted had made headlines. In that case, a 34-year-old man had been arrested by the Mumbai Police and remanded to police custody.

The incident had taken aftee a heated argument between the two in Mumbai’s Goregeon area over parking space. The police stated that the man, in an inebriated condition, had manhadled the woman.

