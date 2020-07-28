Telangana TV Channel Boss Held For Allegedly Duping People On Pretext Of Allocating Houses

The chairman of a TV channel in Telangana was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday for allegedly cheating people under the pretext of allocating houses under a government scheme. The accused has been identified as Guthula Prashanth (28), resident of East Godhawari District. The police seized eight forged flat allotment letters and Rs 8 lakh from the accused.

Police said that Prashanth used to make innocent media persons believe that the Telangana government has sanctioned double bedroom houses at Nizampet and Kaithalapur and he can allocate the houses to them. He collected photocopies of Aadhaar cards, passport size photographs, current electricity bill as an address proof and Rs 1.7 lakhs from 35 to 40 people.

After 10 days he gave forged allotment order copy to them, in the name of the "Government of Telangana Housing (RH & C.A1) Department." He took colour prints on bond paper and signed them as a section officer of Medchal district, the police added.

So far, he had given fake allotment order copies to 40 people residing in KPHB colony, Kukatpally, Bachupally and Miyapur Police Station limits to seem like a genuine person. Prashanth was arrested after the police received information about the scam through local sources.

"One Mahindra XUV vehicle, one Samsung mobile, a Lenovo laptop, an HP colour printer, eight fake 2BHK house allotment letters, two stamps and Rs 8,00,000 in cash were seized," police said.

2 cheat businessman with promise of VIP phone numbers

In another incident or forgery, two people from Thane district were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly duping a businessman of several lakh rupees on the pretext of getting him "VIP" mobile phone numbers, an official said on Friday. The two were identified by Unit II officials as Paresh Modawala (45) and Shahrukh Niyaz Ahmed (25), both from Mumbra in Thane.

"They would promise people VIP mobile phone numbers, which many consider as status symbols, by charging Rs 1.5 lakh per number. They made a businessman pay Rs 1.11 lakh and later Rs 6 lakh for a few such numbers," he said. "After the businessman transferred the money in their bank accounts, the duo stopped taking his calls. When the victim reached the phone service provider's office, he realised he had been duped," he added.

The nodal officer of the service provider filed a complaint with Bangurnagar police, and acting on a tip-off, Crime Branch nabbed the two. They have been remanded in police custody till July 31.

(With inputs from agency)

(Image for Representation, credits: PTI)