Gujarat: 12-yr Old Raped And Beheaded; Minor's Head Recovered 12 Feet Apart

A shocking incident of rape and murder of a minor girl in Moti Bhakar village of Banaskatha district of the state of Gujarat has come to light on Saturday. The police later learnt that the deaf and mute minor girl and the accused were first cousins. The accused is being identified as a 18-year-old Nitin Mali, who had approached the girl on Friday night and had cajoled her into getting on the bike with him.

The family members in their statement said that the minor girl had gone out of the house to play and she never returned. The parents then alerted the police officials and after looking in several usual places where she used to play, the cops accessed the CCTV footage of a nearby petrol pump. Here, they were able to identify the accused driving away with the girl.

Read: Man Arrested In Fake Job Advertisement Scam In Gujarat

Accused taken into custody

On Saturday, the police officials located the beheaded body of the minor girl. The slit head of the body was found 12 feet away. According to the police officials, there were several marks on the body of the girl which hinted at sexual assault.The accused was later in the afternoon taken to custody and interrogated.

The police claim that prima facie it seemed that the accused Nitin Mali lives nearby to the girl's house and had planned the entire thing. "We won't be able to disclose too much, but there are several stories that the accused has given to us as of now. He has claimed that he had some personal enmity with the father of the girl because of which the accused took this step. We will divulge more details as they come," said Kushal Oza, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Banaskatha.

Read: Gujarat: Two Govt Employees Nabbed For Demanding Rs 10 Lakh Bribe

While Jignesh Mewani an MLA from Vadgaam tweeted about the issue and claimed that they had repeatedly asked the Prime Minister to speak about the issue of Hathras. 'Now, bharat mata is being beheaded in Gujarat' he tweeted citing the incident.

Read: COVID-19: Gujarat's Statue Of Unity Thrown Open For Visitors

Read: 1,185 New Coronavirus Cases In Gujarat, 11 Deaths