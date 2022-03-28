Twin Blasts Triggered By Timers Cause Panic In Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri; None Injured

Two explosions in quick succession sparked panic among the people of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the blasts.

The first explosion was heard around 8.15 PM near a garbage dump in the busy Kotranka market, the officials said. Police and other security personnel rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area to investigate the cause of the blast.

As the investigation was underway, another blast occurred 20 minutes later in the same market. The whole area has been cordoned off and the officials are investigating all angles in the incident.

Explosions similar to Udhampur blast

As per Investigation by State Intelligence Agency and the J&K Police, timers were used to trigger the twin blasts. A period of 20 minutes was set between the explosions to cause maximum damage, they said. The blast was similar to the IED explosions reported in Udhampur on March 9 which killed 1 person and 16 were injured. The suspected terrorist act took place outside a court complex in the Slathia Chowk area of Udhampur district.

Earlier this month, J&K Police Chief Dilbag Singh had said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved after many efforts by security forces. The DGP said that the forces will wipe out those running a factory of terrorism in the region. On the question of “complete revival” Village Defence Groups, DGP Singh said that the Union Government and Home Minister takes care of those fighting against terrorism. He further added that the forces have foiled multiple attempts to carry out IED attacks at various places in the UT.

